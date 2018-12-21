Cam Newton out, Kawann Short questionable for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers may only have one player miss Sunday’s game against the Falcons because of injury.

It just happens to be a big one.

Quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out, #asexpected, as the team has effectively shut him down for the season because of pain and soreness in his right shoulder.

The Panthers have kept Newton on the active roster instead of shelving him on IR, and that appears to be more of a nod to keeping him engaged with the rest of the team as any hope he’s coming back any time soon.

Defensive tackle Kawann Short is questionable with a calf injury, but is expected to play.