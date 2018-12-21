Cardinals haven’t talked to Larry Fitzgerald about next year yet

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said this week that he has “no clue” if he’ll play again in 2019 and that his approach to this Sunday’s home finale is “no different than any other game.”

Fitzgerald also said that he would only be playing for the Cardinals if he does decide to play again, but it doesn’t sound like there’s been any talks behind the scenes that have sent a different message about Fitzgerald’s plans. General Manager Steve Keim said on 98.7 Arizona Sports that 2019 has not come up in conversations with the wideout.

“We don’t get into that with Larry at this point and time,” Keim said. “It’s no different than the last couple of years. We will give him that grace period to sort of reflect and see how his body feels like a lot of the vets do. Those are the conversations that will come after the season.”

It’s a bit different from last year. While he didn’t make a final call on playing until after the season, Fitzgerald signed an extension with the Cardinals in November to get him under contract for 2018. That didn’t happen this time, but it remains to be seen if anything else will play out differently for Fitzgerald and the Cardinals this offseason.