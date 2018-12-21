Carson Wentz out, Michael Bennett and Timmy Jernigan questionable

Getty Images

The Eagles knew they’d be without their starting quarterback, but have some other injury issues to worry about as they fight for their playoff lives.

In addition to Carson Wentz, the Eagles have ruled out cornerback Sidney Jones and left guard Isaac Seumalo for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

They listed four players as questionable, with defensive end Michael Bennett, defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc, and linebacker D.J. Alexander getting that designation.

Jernigan has missed the last month as he deals with back spasms, and he’s been limited in practice all week.

The Eagles did remove defensive tackle Fletcher Cox from the injury report, along with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz.