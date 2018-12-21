Carson Wentz wants to play, got second opinion on back

Getty Images

The Eagles are committed to Carson Wentz as their quarterback of the future.

That might mean sitting him for his own good in the present.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Wentz wants to play again this season, and sought a second opinion on the stress fracture in his back.

That doctor in Los Angeles also advised him to take time to heal, echoing the stance of the Eagles’ team doctors.

“Does he want to play through it?” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “I would say this — and not speaking for Carson, I don’t want to put words in his mouth — but I think as an athlete who has an injury this time of year, if it’s not going to set them back, then yeah, I would say that everybody wants to play through injury.”

It’s not surprising that he’d want to come back, as any competitor would. But the Eagles are fortunate to have a backup they trust in these situations, which makes it easier to give Wentz time.