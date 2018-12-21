Chargers rule out Austin Ekeler

Getty Images

The Chargers will be without running back Austin Ekeler for tomorrow’s big game against the Ravens.

After initially listing Ekeler as doubtful with a concussion and a neck injury, the Chargers announced today that Ekeler has been downgraded and will not play on Saturday.

That’s bad news for the Chargers, as Ekeler has established himself as an important part of the offense. The speedy second-year player is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 10.4 yards per catch.

The good news for the Chargers is that running back Melvin Gordon is good to go and has been a full participant in practice all week.

Saturday’s game is a big one for both the Chargers and the Ravens. The Chargers are battling for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, while the Ravens are still in contention in both the AFC North and the wild card race, but could also still be knocked out of the playoffs entirely.