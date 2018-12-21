Chiefs get Kendall Fuller, Mitchell Schwartz back on the field

Getty Images

The Chiefs are getting some key players back, a good sign for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that both cornerback Kendall Fuller and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz were able to practice, and should be ready for the game.

Fuller is a week removed from surgery to repair a broken wrist, and he’ll obviously be heavily padded to be on the field at all.

Schwartz sat out of practice earlier this week with a knee issue, and hasn’t missed a snap so far in his seven-year NFL career with the Browns and Chiefs.

Sammy Watkins was the only player who didn’t practice, pointing to a fourth straight absence with his foot problem.