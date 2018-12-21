Chris Long builds locker room shrine to Nick Foles

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Chris Long is like a lot of us, decorating the place, putting up lights, and waiting for the arrival of Saint Nick.

Only in his case, it’s Nick Foles.

Long has created a small shrine to their backup quarterback/savior who arrives in December, with photos, a personalized copy of Foles’ book, and religious candles.

“He’s been there to bail us out when we’ve had injuries before,” Long said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. And this weekend, no different. I know he’s going to show up big.”

Foles has handled last year’s Super Bowl run with grace, knowing that subbing for injured Carson Wentz makes it a delicate situation. But that wasn’t stopping Long from having a little fun.

“I made him see it. It’s for him,” Long said of Foles. “I just don’t think he likes the attention. But it’s not about attention. It’s about energy. Give him some good energy. It’s going to work. He always shows up big for us.”

The Eagles are hanging onto playoff hopes, heading into Sunday’s game against the Texans, and clearly they’re having fun with the moment — as they did last year when Foles led them to a title.