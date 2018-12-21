Counting down the top 20 stories of 2018

Getty Images

If you’ve got a few minutes to waste, we’ve got something on which you can waste those minutes.

Recently, we compiled the top 20 NFL stories of 2018, via 20 videos in the range of 45 seconds that have been now slapped together into one continuous presentation.

Initially, we were going to list the 18 top stories of 2018. But when the list of 18 was done there were two extra pieces (anyone who has ever built a complicated Christmas toy can relate), so we went with 20 in 2018 instead.

The full video appears below, from No. 20 to No. 1. You’ll probably disagree with much of it. There’s only one way to find out.