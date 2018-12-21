DeSean Jackson sells his house in Tampa

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson wants out of Tampa. Unless he doesn’t. Unless he does.

According to JoeBucsFan.com, Jackson has sold his Tampa mansion as he concludes the second year of a three-year contract.

Jackson, 32, signed the $33.5 million deal in 2017. He’s on the books for $10 million in 2019, but none of that is guaranteed.

He has 750 yards on 40 catches with five total touchdowns in 2018. More than half of that production — 424 yards — came during the first four weeks, when Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starter.

Jackson reportedly asked for a trade before the deadline, but then he professed a desire to stay in Tampa. And then he didn’t deny that he’d asked for a trade.

If he does, he’ll need a new house, given that he flipped the home he purchased for $875,000 for a tidy profit of $225,000, selling it for $1.1 million.