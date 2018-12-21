DeSean Jackson sells his house in Tampa

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2018, 10:03 AM EST
DeSean Jackson wants out of Tampa. Unless he doesn’t. Unless he does.

According to JoeBucsFan.com, Jackson has sold his Tampa mansion as he concludes the second year of a three-year contract.

Jackson, 32, signed the $33.5 million deal in 2017. He’s on the books for $10 million in 2019, but none of that is guaranteed.

He has 750 yards on 40 catches with five total touchdowns in 2018. More than half of that production — 424 yards — came during the first four weeks, when Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starter.

Jackson reportedly asked for a trade before the deadline, but then he professed a desire to stay in Tampa. And then he didn’t deny that he’d asked for a trade.

If he does, he’ll need a new house, given that he flipped the home he purchased for $875,000 for a tidy profit of $225,000, selling it for $1.1 million.