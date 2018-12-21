DeVante Parker’s 2018 season wasn’t what he wanted it to be

Getty Images

There was plenty of offseason talk about things coming together for Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker in 2018, but the wideout admitted “it’s not what I wanted it to be” on Thursday.

Parker has missed five games and has just 22 catches for 296 yards and a touchdown in the other nine games. That’s a drop in production from the last two seasons, which were generally seen as disappointing for a 2015 first-round pick, and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains didn’t have to reach for reasons why things haven’t gone as hoped.

“I think it’s a combination of a bunch of different things,” Loggains said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I think it’s a combination of the injuries, it’s a combination of production, practice.”

The Dolphins exercised their 2019 option on Parker’s contract, but they can decline it in the offseason and it’s hard to see them paying him $9.5 million off of this year’s performance. Someone will likely take a flier at a lower price in hopes that a change of scenery might lead to a change in results.