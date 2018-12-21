DeVante Parker’s 2018 season wasn’t what he wanted it to be

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
There was plenty of offseason talk about things coming together for Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker in 2018, but the wideout admitted “it’s not what I wanted it to be” on Thursday.

Parker has missed five games and has just 22 catches for 296 yards and a touchdown in the other nine games. That’s a drop in production from the last two seasons, which were generally seen as disappointing for a 2015 first-round pick, and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains didn’t have to reach for reasons why things haven’t gone as hoped.

“I think it’s a combination of a bunch of different things,” Loggains said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I think it’s a combination of the injuries, it’s a combination of production, practice.”

The Dolphins exercised their 2019 option on Parker’s contract, but they can decline it in the offseason and it’s hard to see them paying him $9.5 million off of this year’s performance. Someone will likely take a flier at a lower price in hopes that a change of scenery might lead to a change in results.

  1. When your team looks at you to be their #1 receiver and by years end the only play anyone can remember that you made is a lateral … that’s a problem.

  2. Was so excited when they drafted him. Thought we were getting the next AJ Green. But he is a total bust. And it’s not just because he’s made of glass and always hurt. When he’s healthy he gets no separation from corners. Can’t get open. Has to use his size to box out or out reach CORBERA for balls. Never ever open. No way he is resigned. Some other team will take a chance on him. He will never be a #1.

  3. This guy will go to another team and be in the pro bowl. That is a fact. I’m telling you Gase doesn’t like him so in turn Parker knows this and performs accordingly.
    If you are not one of Gase’s yes sir types it is only a matter of time before you are gone.
    Gase is the one that needs to be gone!! You can bet that Reshad Jones will be gone as well. He is pro bowl caliber but also plays accordingly to how Gase feels about him. Can’t stand that smug coach with that hat pulled down over his eyes.
    2 players with great leadership in Gore and Amendola need to be signed for next season or or will be even worse. It is going to be a long off season for us Miami fans once again.

  6. They should have traded him during the season and got something for him. If you look at the receivers they have only the ones that come from some other team are any good Gase can’t develop players.

