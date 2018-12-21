Dez Bryant wants to play again

Getty Images

Dez Bryant has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014. He even has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game, with his last one coming against Pittsburgh on Nov. 13, 2016.

Bryant turned 30 in November and is rehabbing after Achilles surgery.

Yet, Bryant is hoping someone — anyone? — gives him a chance in 2019.

“I have to [play again],” the receiver said on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I’ve got business, and I’ve got ball. I can’t end like this. I have to throw the X up.”

Bryant found the free agent market lacking after the Cowboys cut him April 13 to save $8 million against the salary cap. The Ravens offered a multi-year deal and the Browns a one-year deal. He turned down both, while seeking a one-year deal with a contender.

The Saints signed Bryant in November, but he tore his Achilles on the last play of his second practice.

So Bryant might find few opportunities awaiting him after he is fully healed.