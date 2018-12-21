Dolphins promote Maurice Smith

Getty Images

The Dolphins don’t expect to have safety T.J. McDonald in the lineup against the Jaguars this weekend and they added another safety to the roster on Friday to increase the depth on hand.

The team announced that Maurice Smith has been promoted from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu was waived in a corresponding move. Grasu signed a little more than a week ago, but did not appear in any games.

Smith signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted last year. He played in six games and appeared in five more games in September and October this season. He had three tackles and broke up one pass in this year’s appearances.

Reshad Jones and Minkah Fitzpatrick will likely start at safety for Miami this weekend.