Eagles remain firmly committed to Carson Wentz for the future

Last year, a December knee injury to quarterback Carson Wentz opened the door for backup Nick Foles to take the Eagles to the Super Bowl and win it. This year, a December back injury to Wentz allowed Foles to lead the Eagles to their biggest win of the year, an upset over the heavily-favored Rams.

With plenty of chapters left to be written in Philly’s Book of 2018, coach Doug Pederson already has reiterated that, when 2019 arrives, Wentz will still be the quarterback.

“I can stand here and say that Carson is our quarterback,” Pederson told reporters on Friday. “He’s our quarterback in the future. That’s why we drafted him. It’s also why we have Nick here as a backup, as a veteran player to — I don’t want to say bail us out, but to come in and execute the offense. I think we just continue to reconfirm that with Carson and let him know that. Continue to say, ‘Hey, listen you’re going to be here for a long time, have a long career.’ We just have to commit to that and communicate that to him and let that kind of sink in.”

But how deep will it sink? As discussed earlier this week on both PFT Live and #PFTPM, at some point Foles could carry the Eagles far enough to force Pederson and the rest of the Eagles’ brain trust to convene a meeting aimed at determining whether it will be Foles or Wentz in 2019.

That’s a premature conversation. But if Foles gets the Eagles to the playoffs, maybe that’s the time for the conversation. If he’d beat the No. 3 seed (currently the Bears) in the wild-card round, maybe that’s the time for it.

If Foles at least keeps it close in the divisional round with the top-seeded Saints (assuming they nail it down), that would definitely be the time for it, because the Wentz-led Eagles suffered a 48-7 blowout in New Orleans during the regular season.

Yes, the Eagles made a huge investment to trade up and draft Wentz in 2016. But while Wentz is the better quarterback, there’s an argument to be made that the team is better with Foles under center.

Chris Simms offered a theory during Wednesday’s PFT Live. He thinks that the Eagles become sufficiently smitten with Wentz’s skills that they abandon their game plan and lean on Wentz when they shouldn’t. With Foles, they go deeper into the playbook, committing to their broader philosophies and strategies in lieu of hoping for a quick fix.

Again, for now there’s no reason to depart from Wentz. But there’s a point short of winning a second straight Super Bowl with Foles where the team’s mind should change.

And, yes, winning a second straight Super Bowl with Foles definitely should change the team’s mind.

Eagles remain firmly committed to Carson Wentz for the future

  2. Rather than worrying who the QB will be for the “second straight Super Bowl win” maybe they should first concentrate on making it into the playoffs. Because if the playoffs started today, the Eagles would be sitting at home.

  3. That’s nice, but am I the only one who thinks they’re actually a better team with Foles at QB
    YES you are!!!!!

    wentz hasn’t been healthy all yr but he is head and shoulders better than foles when healthy

  5. No team will pay starter’s money to Foles.

    He will return to the Eagles next year as backup to Wentz.

  10. SWFLPC.INC says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm
    Wentz is proving to be a colossal bust
    You’re clueless but I’ll bite anyway…the Eagles don’t win the Super Bowl last year without Carson Wentz’s accomplishments during the regular season. When he’s back to his 2017 form next season you’ll be looking for another to hate on him.

  11. They invested quite a lot in Wentz and he is the more skilled QB. And I agree with the point that they lean on him a bit too much and get pass happy. Which the injuries at RB didn’t help, more so when you remember that Pederson is from the Reid coaching tree.
    With Foles they are more balanced on offense. I can’t remember the article I read it on but a previous comment said hopefully they can find a middle ground between the way they run the offense between the two and I agree with that

  12. That would be dumb to go with foles over wentz, do people forget he was going to be league MVP before tearing his ACL last year?. As bad as Goff has been playing should the Rams be looking for a different QB this off season??

  14. If they get there to the Super Bowl again with Foles, I’m sure that Wentz would want out because Philly would always be known as Foles town, the hero. Tough breaks here for Wentz.

  15. No way Wentz would have been MVP last year. Same could have been said for Watson. After seeing Wentz play THIS year, we can see that it’s equally likely (or more likely), that the Eagles would not have played well down the stretch with Wentz under center, and would have been most likely eliminated in the playoffs. Wentz has shown small stretches of high quality quarterbacking.

    But by in large, the sample size is getting large enough to say he’s quite average. He’s 23-17 as a starter. That’s about 9 wins per year. Contrast to Dak Prescott. He’s 30-16. Not only has he played more, he’s won a lot more. Dak’s win percentage is almost 10.5. Remove politics and bias- on paper, if winning is your game, Prescott is your QB over Wentz. Truf.

  16. Of course the Eagles are committed to Carson Wentz and rightly so. He is a talented young QB. And, despite the clamoring of the media isn’t any more injury prone than most Quarterbacks.

    Nick Foles is a solid backup to Carson Wentz and I have always been a Foles fan but even I must admit that if forced to choose between tow talented young QBs in their 20s, I would choose Carson Wentz every time.

    That isn’t an insult on Nick Foles as much as it is the reality on Carson Wentz. He is the real deal. Foles is too but Wentz is simply the better of two very good Quarterbacks.

