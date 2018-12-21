Eddie Jackson doubtful for Sunday, Kyle Long back at practice

Getty Images

Safety Eddie Jackson‘s been a big part of the Bears’ defensive success this season, but it looks like they will have to go without him against the 49ers on Sunday.

Jackson injured his ankle in the team’s NFC North-clinching win over the Packers last weekend and was out of practice all week as a result. That didn’t create much hope that he’d be in the lineup this weekend and the team has listed him as doubtful to play this weekend.

While the injury news about Jackson isn’t great, there was a positive development for guard Kyle Long. Long practiced for the first time since going on injured reserve with a foot injury in early November. That sets Long up to be activated in time for the postseason if all goes well.

Linebacker Aaron Lynch is also listed as doubtful for Sunday due to an elbow injury. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols‘ knee injury led to a questionable tag.