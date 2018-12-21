Eric Berry getting more comfortable, as role expands

Getty Images

The Chiefs were glad to see Eric Berry back on the field last week, and they hope to see even more of him as the year goes on.

The Chiefs safety came back for 30 snaps against the Chargers, which took him up to halftime, and made a positive impact when he was there. But after missing the first 13 games because of persistent heel soreness, they knew it would be a process of easing him back in.

“I thought he brought a lot of energy,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “I thought he was very aggressive. One of the things you really notice with him on the field is the physicality that he brings to the defense. Some of them aren’t big plays, but all of a sudden a hole’s being stuffed up differently. I thought he played real aggressively. There’s some things he’s got to do better obviously, just being out there.

“He got in about 30 snaps or something and that’s about as many as we would hope for. He played and he came out of it pretty good. Hopefully he can keep going.”

Sutton said the sense is Berry will be more available this week, but they still want to monitor him, particularly on long drives. He also had the benefit of a long weekend, after the game last Thursday.

“Bounced back pretty well,” Berry said. “I’m pleased with where I’m at right now. . . .

“Feeling pretty good. Just want to clean myself up on the few looks that I’ve seen. Keep getting the chemistry down with the defense. It’s been fun though.”

It’s certainly a relief for a defense that can use the help, adding such a playmaker even if it’s in measured doses.