Eric Kendricks out for Vikings, Linval Joseph set to play

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks will miss the fourth game of his career an first since 2016 this weekend.

Kendricks has been out of practice all week because of a hamstring injury and the Vikings ruled him out of Sunday’s game in Detroit. The last time that Kendricks missed a game was also against the Lions in November 2016.

Anthony Barr, Ben Gedeon, Eric Wilson and Kentrell Brothers will be on hand at linebacker with Kendricks out of the picture this week.

No one else got an injury designation on Friday. That includes defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who missed practice on Thursday with a knee injury but returned to action to close out the week.