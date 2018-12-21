Eric Reid says he was fined $20,054 for hit on Michael Thomas

Getty Images

Panthers safety Eric Reid has complained that the random drug tests mandated by the league have not been all that random as far as he’s concerned and he aired another of his gripes about the league on his Twitter account Friday.

Reid posted video of a play from last Monday night’s loss to the Saints that shows Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas getting tackled by linebacker Luke Kuechly on his way out of bounds. Reid came in at the end of the play and makes some contact with Thomas once he’s already on the sideline.

No flag was thrown on the play, but Reid posted that he was fined $20,054 as a result of the play.

Reid was previously fined by the league for a hit on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that led to the safety’s ejection from a November game as well as for hits on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz since signing with Carolina.

“It’s blatant at this point,” Reid said after the Humphries fine, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “I think everybody can see it. That’s a play that wasn’t flagged on the field. I hit him in the chest.”

Reid doesn’t mention if he plans to appeal the fine, but the Ertz fine was rescinded after he appealed it.