Gabe Jackson played most of season with partially torn pectoral for Raiders

It’s hard enough to play offensive line in the NFL when you’re completely healthy. Oakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson wasn’t healthy for practically the entire season and continued to suit up each week and do the best job he could.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jackson partially tore his pectoral muscle while attempting to block Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the team’s season opener in September.

Jackson finished that game and started the next 13 for Oakland before an elbow fracture against the Pittsburgh Steelers brought his season to an end. But only after finishing that game as well.

“Those are the things you look back on years later, like, ‘I was a part of some fighters,’” Jackson said. “It doesn’t feel good right in the moment, but it’s always something you can remember, especially knowing that you battled and fought with your brothers and people that you love. Those things, you can go back, and it’s always a better feeling … than stepping back and not giving it your all and regret.

“That’s what you’d have later. That’s one thing I don’t want to have when I leave this game.”

Jackson played every offensive snap – all 855 of them – for the Raiders through the first 13 weeks of the season. He did not play last week and was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.