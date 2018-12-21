Happy anniversary, Nick Saban

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2018, 10:38 AM EST
December 21, 2006. A day that will live in NFL infamy.

Twelve years ago, then-Dolphins coach Nick Saban declared at a press conference, “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach.” And then, not long after that, he was.

The stunning reversal is made more amazing by the fact that Saban has been the Alabama coach ever since then, with a slew of championships and no end in sight to his run as the greatest college football coach of all time. The Dolphins, in contrast, have had two one-and-done playoff appearances and six coaches, including interim replacements: Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Todd Bowles, Joe Philbin, Dan Campbell, and Adam Gase.

As Saban, now 67, gets older, the chances of an NFL return get slimmer and slimmer. He has said he’d still be the Dolphins coach if Miami had signed quarterback Drew Brees in 2006, which keeps alive a tiny flicker that Saban could be intrigued by an NFL team that has a great quarterback in place.

The Browns, a team for which he worked when they were the pre-Ravens, present what would be an ideal opportunity. If Saban isn’t at least intrigued, he’ll likely never be coming back to the NFL.

  2. Wow, you do this every year. Congratulations.

    Here’s a thought: maybe Saban is happy being, oh, I don’t know, the most dominant college football coach of all time in the most difficult era to dominate? Maybe he doesn’t WANT to go back to the NFL.

  3. 67 years old is why you won’t see Saban as the Packers head coach. They looking for long term fit. Cleveland is possible. The Jets as well. Though, I feel McCarthy ends up in New York.

    I know it eats at Nick that he failed in the NFL. I think one thing he craves now is changing that past failure into a Lombardi. He has the college thing whooped. Time for a new challenge and a chance to make his legacy even more legendary.

  7. He’s never had a great QB in college. His teams are successful because of his superior coaching, running backs, line, and defenses. Same with Urban Meyer teams. QBs are deeply flawed but look good throwing to wide open receivers and running backs. Defenses bail them out when things go wrong. Busts in the NFL

  8. Football writers and some fans still believe if you don’t coach in the NFL you will never be a great coach.

    The NFL is probably littered with Head coaches, coordinators and other assistants who would trade their left nut to be a Division 1 Head coach

  9. This changed college and pro ball forever. Without Brees post katrina and the winning that ensued, the saints would be relocated. and Bama would never had went on to do what its done

  10. It was reported in Miami {but not the rest of the country} at the time that his wife was unhappy at being a small fish in a big pond. If that was true and he still has an eye on the NFL then it’ll be with a small market team.

