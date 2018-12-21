Happy anniversary, Nick Saban

Getty Images

December 21, 2006. A day that will live in NFL infamy.

Twelve years ago, then-Dolphins coach Nick Saban declared at a press conference, “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach.” And then, not long after that, he was.

The stunning reversal is made more amazing by the fact that Saban has been the Alabama coach ever since then, with a slew of championships and no end in sight to his run as the greatest college football coach of all time. The Dolphins, in contrast, have had two one-and-done playoff appearances and six coaches, including interim replacements: Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Todd Bowles, Joe Philbin, Dan Campbell, and Adam Gase.

As Saban, now 67, gets older, the chances of an NFL return get slimmer and slimmer. He has said he’d still be the Dolphins coach if Miami had signed quarterback Drew Brees in 2006, which keeps alive a tiny flicker that Saban could be intrigued by an NFL team that has a great quarterback in place.

The Browns, a team for which he worked when they were the pre-Ravens, present what would be an ideal opportunity. If Saban isn’t at least intrigued, he’ll likely never be coming back to the NFL.