Ifeadi Odenigbo spurns Eagles’ offer to stay on Vikings’ practice squad

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo chose to remain on the Vikings’ practice squad rather than join the Eagles’ 53-player roster after Minnesota increased his pay, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings raised Odenigbo’s salary to $28,235 per week, which is the same as he would have made on a minimum deal with the Eagles. The practice squad minimum is $7,600 a week.

“When you’re on the practice squad, you don’t really know if you’re staying with a team, but [the Vikings] told me they look at me as part of the future, so it was cool,’’ Odenigbo said. “They told me, ‘We have plans for you and trust the process and we’ll match their offer.’ So that worked out well.’’

Odenigbo, a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2017, spent all of last season on the Vikings’ practice squad. He had short stints on the 53-player rosters of the Browns and Cardinals this season before rejoining the Vikings’ practice squad Oct. 31.

Besides the Eagles being “pretty heavily interested” in signing Odenigbo, the Colts also have had interest.

Odenigbo plans to sign a futures contract with the Vikings in the offseason.