James Conner out, JuJu Smith-Schuster questionable

The Steelers have some serious question marks on offense as they head down the stretch.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Saints, after suffering a groin injury in practice Thursday. He did not practice Friday

Smith-Schuster leads the team with 95 catches for 1,274 yards and six touchdowns, and would leave a considerable hole if he’s not available.

Running back James Conner has been ruled out of his third straight game with an ankle injury, though rookie Jaylen Samuels filled in well last week (19 carries for 142 yards in the win over the Patriots).