Jaquiski Tartt headed to injured reserve

The 49ers will place safety Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve Saturday, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday.

It marks the second consecutive season Tartt’s season has ended prematurely. He finished last season on injured reserve with a broken forearm. This season, it’s a shoulder shelving Tartt.

He has not played since Week 13’s loss to Seattle, finishing with 43 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups in eight games.

Marcell Harris will continue to start in Tartt’s strong safety spot.

Tartt was the only player with a designation in the 49ers’ status report.

Linebacker Mark Nzeocha (groin), running back Matt Breida (ankle) and linebacker Malcolm Smith (Achilles) were limited Friday but expected to play Sunday against the Bears.