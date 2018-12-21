Jared Goff: I think we’re learning from mistakes

Getty Images

The Rams have not looked like the same team they were early in the year while going 1-2 since their Week 12 bye and quarterback Jared Goff‘s slide has been even sharper.

Goff threw six interceptions while completing over 67 percent of his passes in the first 11 games of the season, but he’s thrown six while completing 55 percent of his throws over the last three weeks. It’s a stark change from how things have gone since Sean McVay was hired as the team’s head coach, but it’s not one that has Goff panicking about what’s coming next.

“No. No, I’m not. I don’t think we are. I think we’re learning from them, learning from the mistakes in the last game and moving forward,” Goff said, via the team’s website. “It is our first time going through that with Sean. That speaks to what we’ve done in the last two years, but definitely something that we’re learning through and a little bit of adversity for us to get through.”

Goff said he does not believe there’s “one singular thing” that’s caused the problems over the last three weeks and facing the Cardinals this weekend would seem to be a good thing for a team trying to get back on track. If that doesn’t happen, Goff will likely be asked about panic at some point next week as well.