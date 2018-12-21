Joe Mixon should be ready this week

Getty Images

The Bengals don’t have many offensive players left, but they got one back on the field Friday.

Running back Joe Mixon was back to action after being limited earlier this week with wrist and thigh problems, and is ready to go this week, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

As the rest of their playmakers have fallen by the wayside (Andy Dalton, A.J. Green), Mixon has played well.

In the last two weeks, he has 53 carries for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd has been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Browns.