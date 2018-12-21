Johnathan Joseph, Lamar Miller, DeAndre Hopkins questionable

Getty Images

The Texans have several key starters who, two days before their game against the Eagles, they remain uncertain of their status.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hip/illness), left guard Senio Kelemete (elbow/rib/illness), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and running back Lamar Miller (ankle) are questionable.

The Texans also list receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) and nose tackle Brandon Dunn (ankle) as questionable.

They have ruled out safety Mike Tyson (concussion).

Safety Andre Hal did not receive a designation despite his ankle injury limiting him during Friday’s practice.