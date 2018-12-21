Julio Jones returns to practice for the Falcons

Getty Images

It doesn’t appear that Julio Jones‘ injury-o-the-week is going to be a big deal.

The Falcons wide receiver was back on the practice field Friday, via Jason Butt of The Athletic.

Jones popped up on the injury report with a hip injury this week. He’s also been on the report with foot and calf problems, and illnesses.

He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, so there’s at least momentum in the right direction for his availability for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. He had six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown last week.