K.J. Wright off injury report, will return on pitch count

Getty Images

Seahawks weakside linebacker K.J. Wright is off the injury report. He will return this week after missing the past five games with a knee injury.

Wright, though, will come back on a pitch count.

“When we make the playoffs I’ll be playing every play then,” Wright said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I’m not used to it. I’m used to being out there all the time, but at the same time, you’ve got to be smart, got to listen to your body.”

The Seahawks ruled out safety Tedric Thompson for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with swelling in his chest.

Thompson, who took over the starting free safety spot after Earl Thomas‘ season-ending injury, played all 62 snaps last week. Doctors found the swelling while checking out Thompson’s shoulder.

“It’s not a life-threatening deal at all,” coach Pete Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “It’s just you can’t play with it, so we’ve got to wait until it goes away.”

Safety Bradley McDougald (knee), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip), long snapper Tyler Ott (illness) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique/groin) are expected to play, Carroll said, despite all four getting a questionable designation.

McDougald was away from the team this week for treatment to address patella tendonitis in his right knee that has bothered him for much of the season.

The Seahawks might have to use some combination of Delano Hill, Shalom Luani and Maurice Alexander if McDougald isn’t 100 percent.

Starting right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring), right tackle Germain Ifedi (groin) and running back Rashaad Penny (knee) are game-time decisions. They also are listed as questionable.