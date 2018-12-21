Leonard Fournette: I could be in better shape

Getty Images

It’s been a rough season across the board for the Jaguars and their lack of success on the ground is a big part of that.

The Jaguars led the league in rushing last season, but have dropped to 19th this year. Running back Leonard Fournette‘s difficulties have played a big role in that dip.

Fournette missed six games with a hamstring injury, missed another due to a suspension and has gained just 396 yards on 115 carries while he’s in the lineup. He got just one carry in the second half of last Sunday’s loss to Washington and a comment he made to reporters on Thursday may explain why the team was looking elsewhere.

“I could be in better shape,” Fournette said, via Jacksonville.com. “I’m fine, though.”

Offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich said questions about Fournette’s condition were “for somebody else,” but the Jaguars are closing in on an entire season without a back rushing for 100 yards in a game and that’s not where they thought they’d be when they took Fournette fourth overall in 2017. Turning things around on that front will be essential to better days in 2019.