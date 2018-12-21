NFLPA honors Geno Atkins for his “Week of Giving”

Getty Images

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins brightened a lot of lives this month.

Atkins and his wife Kristen solicited nominations on social media and picked 50 families to help during their annual “Atkins Week of Giving.” Their charitable acts included buying clothes for infants, helping a family going through the adoption process, providing gift cards to use for groceries and donating warm clothes to the homeless population in Cincinnati.

The NFLPA announced Friday that Atkins has been named this week’s Community MVP in recognition of the time and money he spent on others.

“My wife and I recognize how blessed we truly are, so we want to be an answered prayer and spread love through giving,” Atkins said in a statement.

The union will donate $10,000 to Atkins’ foundation or a charity of his choice and he’ll join the other weekly winners as a candidate for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.