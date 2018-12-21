Odell Beckham will miss another game

Getty Images

The Giants have said they won’t make the choice to shut wide receiver Odell Beckham down for the season, but they may not need to take any action.

Beckham has been sidelined for the last couple of weeks with a quad injury and he remained out of practice all this week because of the issue. Beckham has now been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Colts as well.

While the Giants did well against Washington in their first game without Beckham, the offense cratered against the Titans in last week’s 17-0 loss. The Colts are also coming off a shutout, although they were on the winning side against the Cowboys and Beckham’s absence should help their chances of a second straight home win.

Beckham said on Thursday that he feels better, but the lack of change to his on-field work and the extended time on the shelf do little to suggest that pushing to get him back on the field for the season finale makes much sense.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree, center Spencer Pulley and wide receiver Russell Shepard will also miss the game for the Giants.