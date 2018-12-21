Patriots promote Ufomba Kamalu from practice squad

Getty Images

The Patriots announced Friday that they have promoted defensive lineman Ufomba Kamalu from the practice squad. He signed to the team’s practice squad Nov. 5.

Kamalu fills the roster spot left vacant by the suspension of Josh Gordon.

Kamalu, 26, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2016 out of the University of Miami. He began his rookie season on Houston’s practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 26.

Kamalu appeared in 13 games with three starts for the Texans the past two seasons and made 11 tackles and three sacks. The Texans waived him out of the preseason, and he had a brief stint on the Cardinals’ practice squad before signing with the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots also announced they signed offensive tackle Tony Adams to the practice squad.