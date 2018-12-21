Rams knew early on that Ndamukong wasn’t the same old Suh

Getty Images

The stunning move by the Rams to trade for defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. was believed to be the icing on the cake for a championship-caliber defense. But Fowler was more of a necessity than a luxury.

Per a league source, the Rams made the trade for Fowler because they quickly realized that defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh isn’t the same guy that he was three years ago.

Recent performances confirm that. With the Bears and Eagles deciding to take away defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Suh hasn’t been able to take advantage of the more favorable matchups that flow from an obsession to stop one guy.

Of course, Fowler hasn’t taken advantage, either. As one source pointed out to PFT, the Rams’ first choice was Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, but Buffalo and L.A. couldn’t work out a deal before the deadline.

Maybe Hughes will become the Rams’ next target in 2019, when Suh and/or Fowler leave as free agents.