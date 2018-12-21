Rams say Todd Gurley call will be made Sunday morning

Getty Images

Running back Todd Gurley‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals has been a big topic of conversation around the Rams this week and a final answer will remain up in the air until shortly before kickoff.

That was the word from Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday as he said that Gurley’s pregame workout in Arizona will help determine whether he plays. The running back wasn’t running as of Thursday and didn’t take part in practice all week.

McVay said earlier this week that the team would not do anything to jeopardize Gurley’s availability for the playoffs, which would seem to suggest that Gurley will have to show a lot in that workout in order for the team to put him on the field.

Justin Davis, one of Gurley’s backups, is also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. That could mean a lot of C.J. Anderson in his first game since signing with the team.