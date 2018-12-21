Randall Cobb doubtful; Aaron Rodgers good to go

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers had full practices all week and is expected to play Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The Packers list him with knee and groin injuries, but he did not receive a designation in Friday’s status report.

Rodgers said this week he wants to keep playing despite the Packers being out of the playoff race. But the Packers surely weighed whether it was prudent to put their star quarterback in harm’s way with nothing on the line.

The Packers did rule out defensive lineman Kenny Clark (elbow) and cornerback Will Redmond (shoulder). They list receiver Randall Cobb (concussion) and offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (concussion) as doubtful.

Neither Cobb nor Spriggs practiced this week, and both remain in concussion protocol.

Receiver Jake Kumerow (hand) is questionable.