Ravens announce John Harbaugh will be back as head coach in 2019

Getty Images

John Harbaugh is not on the hot seat.

Amid talk that Harbaugh could be on the way out if the Ravens don’t make the playoffs this year, the Ravens released a statement this afternoon saying that Harbaugh will be the Ravens’ head coach for the 2019 season.

“John Harbaugh will continue as our head coach for the 2019 season, and he and we are working on an extension to his existing contract, which expires after the 2019 season,” the team said in a statement.

Although the Ravens were struggling early in the season, they’ve gone 4-1 in the five games since installing first-round rookie Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback. Jackson is a near-lock to be the Ravens’ starting quarterback in 2019, and the Ravens surely want to maintain some consistency for Jackson heading into the offseason.

The Ravens still have some work to do to make the playoffs, and they’re underdogs in tomorrow’s big game against the Chargers. But even if they come up short this year, the team is committed to Harbaugh next year.