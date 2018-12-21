Ravens announce John Harbaugh will be back as head coach in 2019

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
Getty Images

John Harbaugh is not on the hot seat.

Amid talk that Harbaugh could be on the way out if the Ravens don’t make the playoffs this year, the Ravens released a statement this afternoon saying that Harbaugh will be the Ravens’ head coach for the 2019 season.

“John Harbaugh will continue as our head coach for the 2019 season, and he and we are working on an extension to his existing contract, which expires after the 2019 season,” the team said in a statement.

Although the Ravens were struggling early in the season, they’ve gone 4-1 in the five games since installing first-round rookie Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback. Jackson is a near-lock to be the Ravens’ starting quarterback in 2019, and the Ravens surely want to maintain some consistency for Jackson heading into the offseason.

The Ravens still have some work to do to make the playoffs, and they’re underdogs in tomorrow’s big game against the Chargers. But even if they come up short this year, the team is committed to Harbaugh next year.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Ravens announce John Harbaugh will be back as head coach in 2019

  6. 112-75 career w/playoffs included….one losing season in 11 years. Common sense move. Id give him a 2 year extension.

  7. As an Eagles fan, I’ll take Harbaugh over any coach in that division especially Tomlin who maybe the most overrated coach in history.

  9. I cant figure out Browns fans. 14 double-digit-loss seasons this millennium. 9 of 11 double-digit-loss seasons in Harbaugh’s time in Baltimore. But Harbaugh is the crappy coach??

  11. jdimaggio555 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 7:23 pm
    As an Eagles fan, I’ll take Harbaugh over any coach in that division especially Tomlin who maybe the most overrated coach in history

    Tomlin, the guy that has zero losing seasons and 2 super bowl appearances and 1 super bowl victory. As an Eagles fan you make me laugh.

  12. It seemed crazy Baltimore would get rid of Harbaugh after a poor year, he’s a really good coach. If next year is worse, sure maybe, but continuity is good.

    Except in Cincinnati. There, continuity is bad.

  13. Fankly they’ve been more limited by Average Joe and his injuries and silly contract, and by GM Ozzie, more than the coach. Not that I think Harbaugh is an elite coach (and he’s a sore loser, false accuser – and a liar regards deflategate) but he’s not the weakest link.

    Trouble is, Ozzie’s legacy will drag on this franchise for the next few years. Fans of his claim he was a good GM “early on” but they completely overlook all those big key early draft and signing decisions were actually made by Billick, and Marchibroda, not Ozzie.

  14. He hasn’t had a double digit win season since 2014. Over half of his seasons have been 9 wins or less. He hasn’t won the division since 2012. He’s only won his division twice. His team hasn’t been in the postseason since 2014. He’s a decent coach, but he’s very inconsistent and has failed to develop offensive talent to a huge extent. Yet somehow people want to say he’s a better coach than Tomlin, who he is inferior to in almost every metric.

  15. “cathree says:
    December 21, 2018 at 7:32 pm
    I cant figure out Browns fans. 14 double-digit-loss seasons this millennium. 9 of 11 double-digit-loss seasons in Harbaugh’s time in Baltimore. But Harbaugh is the crappy coach??”

    The Browns history and Harbaugh’s ability to coach are not mutually exclusive. Let me give you an example
    “I cant figure out Browns fans, 14 double digit loss seasons this millennium. 13 of 14 double-digit loss season’s in Lewis’ time in Cincinnati, but Lewis is the crappy coach?
    See how illogical you are….

  17. I think its a mistake to announce this decision today.

    In 48 hours they could plausibly be eliminated and if so that mean that they will have missed the playoffs in five out of six years (including four in a row).

    Also if they miss they playoffs that also means that 4/5 of the times they missed the playoffs, they entered week 16 with control of their own destiny and failed.

  18. @jman967, one of the first comments was a Browns fan saying he liked Baltimore keeping Harbaugh…obviously a dig at Harbaugh. I really have no idea what point you are trying to make.

  20. So do they draft an RB early? They will be excellent on defense and Lamar can run with the best of them. I love their contrarian offense in this modern pass happy NFL. I hope they dominate the AFC North behind a smash mouth approach with Lamar.

    Also, let’s be honest, that entire defense turned it up at least 3 notches when Lamar took over. Everyone was flat footed for Flacco.

  21. “cathree says:
    December 21, 2018 at 8:06 pm
    @jman967, one of the first comments was a Browns fan saying he liked Baltimore keeping Harbaugh…obviously a dig at Harbaugh. I really have no idea what point you are trying to make.”

    Based on your posts, I could understand how logic gets past you. It’s ok.
    Your post was nonsense and you still don’t see it.
    The Browns history, coaches…anything have no bearing on whether Harbaugh is a good coach or not.

  22. It’s a good move. Stability is important. You can change coaches every other year like Browns, Detroit, Tampa, etc.. and still not get anywhere. John Harbaugh is an above average coach, so unless there’s a sure bet, someone they can hire is better, I’d keep him.

  23. As a Ravens fan, I am disappointed in this news. I was looking forward to Harb finally being out of baltimore, I still have hope maybe we Will/can trade him “TRADE HIM PLEASE”

  25. jman967 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 8:20 pm
    “cathree says:
    December 21, 2018 at 8:06 pm
    @jman967, one of the first comments was a Browns fan saying he liked Baltimore keeping Harbaugh…obviously a dig at Harbaugh. I really have no idea what point you are trying to make.”

    Based on your posts, I could understand how logic gets past you. It’s ok.
    Your post was nonsense and you still don’t see it. The Browns history, coaches…anything have no bearing on whether Harbaugh is a good coach or not.
    *******************

    Jman is correct; you are wrong, and also rude.

  26. jman967 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 7:08 pm
    As a Steeler fan, I approve this message.
    =================================================

    You have Tomlin, who can’t get out of his own way. Literally.

  27. John Harbuagh’s agent probably did some behind the scenes homework and realized Ravens the best situation. Solid owner and organizational structure.Established proven personnel person in Eric Decosta who will take over of Ozzie Newsome. Maybe his agent floated full control of football operations to a few teams (Jets perhaps one) and was shot down. Teams can do a lot worse than John Harbaugh. At least he gets an extension with some rational basis behind it. Continuity is important especially with a proven leader. On the other hand, bad organizations trap themselves by recklessly signing off on contract extensions for coaches and GM’s. Cleveland learned this and it cost as they waited on ditching Hue Jackson. Jets seem to be flirting with doing the same with Mike Maccagnan at GM which would be disastrous for them.Jets should try as hard as possible to hire Ozzie as a EVP of Football Ops. Ask him for 2 years. Let him have a user friendly work schedule but need an accomplished hand such as Ozzie’s to set the course with GM hire and HC.

  28. Dang, was kinda hopeful Biscotti would be dumb enough to get rid of the best HC he’s ever had. Would’ve made the off season a lot more interesting. Oh well, kudos and good luck to Harbaugh.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!