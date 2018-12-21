Report: Frank Gore doesn’t need surgery, does want to play in 2019

Getty Images

Dolphins running back Frank Gore will see his long consecutive games streak come to an end on Sunday because he was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury this week, but he reportedly has his eyes on starting another one next season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gore does not need surgery to repair the injury to his foot, which means that he is expected to recover in a matter of weeks. That leaves plenty of time to get ready for the 2019 season and Schefter reports that Gore plans to keep playing.

Coming home to Miami was a big deal for Gore, but a return isn’t a sure thing as he’s not under contract beyond this season.

Next season would be Gore’s 15th in the NFL and his play this year did nothing to suggest he’ll be lacking suitors for his services. Gore ran 156 times for 722 yards and caught 12 passes for 124 yards in his 14 appearances with the Dolphins.