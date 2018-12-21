Report: Le’Veon Bell “has his eyes on” the Indianapolis Colts

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2018
In March, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will become available to the highest bidder. And he apparently hopes the highest bidder, or close to it, will be the Indianapolis Colts.

He has his eyes on the Colts, no doubt about that,” an unnamed source told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “He sees [quarterback Andrew] Luck and that offense and all that cap room and they’re much closer than the Jets. He wants to go someplace he can win right away.”

Bell hasn’t ruled out signing with the Jets, a team that could be willing to pay much more than the Colts. G.M. Chris Ballard won’t be inclined to overpay in the early days of free agency, and that’s likely what it will take to get Bell.

Also, the Colts have Marlon Mack, a much cheaper option who had a career day against the Cowboys. Mack is signed through 2020, at salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the next two years.

Of course, Ballard may have only so much influence over the final decision. If owner Jim Irsay decides to make the move, Ballard may have no choice but to make it, or at least to make a competitive offer.

If the Colts do indeed make it — and if Bell takes a little less to play for a better team — the Colts will become a short-list favorite to contend for a Super Bowl berth next season.

60 responses to “Report: Le’Veon Bell “has his eyes on” the Indianapolis Colts

  5. And he’ll still want to be paid 2 salaries, right? One for running back and one for receiver? Good luck with that.

  6. Here’s to hoping he doesn’t become the Latrell Sprewell of the NFL…for those that remember the decision he made.

  7. The Colts don’t need to invest this heavily at the RB position. They have to maintain Luck, their line and add a couple of receivers. Besides maintaining their defense at the key positions.

  11. Short list face for the Super Bowl? No doubt, after all of his post-season success during his career…

  18. He’s a fantastic player, no doubt. But as a Colts fan, I think we can improve more by spending the 17m he wants on multiple upgrades in other positions (mainly WR and Edge rusher).

  21. Not sure what team is willing to consider paying the 17 million that Bell is asking for his services but whichever organization it winds up being thankfully he will no longer be associated with the steelers so it’s a win-win situation

  22. Dynasty dissolved he says as if it’s some kind of insult for the first Dynasty after Free Agency and the first modern 2 decade dynasty to finally be coming to a close. Like 7 straight Conference Championship games are a bad thing some home?

    Okay Wibber. You win, Congrats on…. Well nothing, you’ve done nothing but add negativity on this website, which didn’t effect the team you or I root for. Really you just conplained a lot. So congrats on complaining a lot and being generally useless to this site, it’s readers, the NFL, and the individual NFL teams!

  23. I wish LaVerne Belle all the worst in his next stop in the NFL – hopefully he’ll be injured and rendered worthless wherever he stops. I find him to be one of the most repugnant and greedy athletes who isn’t even a good man – he doesn’t respect his own word and we know his word is meaningless. There are ways to get to the end you want – and LaVelle has done everything wrong.

  24. I’ll be pissed if Ballard signs him. That would go against every other rationale he has used in the past. I say continue being smart and relying on your scouts. We have a few first rounders that will be getting paid in a couple years. Spend toward defense. There is another guy out there to draft to match with luck and Reich’s offense.

  28. Are you saying Colts wouldn’t be on that list without Bell?

    That’s like saying Belichick wouldn’t be Belichick without his operatic singing voice.

  29. Don’t do it Indi, don’t reward this locker room cancer by making him one of the highest paid players in the league. If you’re at all disappointed by Mack or Hines you could easily draft someone like Bryce Love in the draft and use that money elsewhere. He isn’t worth it.

  30. He has his eyes on who will give him the most money. A smart team won’t want him. Ballard did a good job of rebuilding that offensive line after Grigson ignored it for the last decade. I think they should stick with Mack and spend some more money on other positions of need. Maybe add another good OL. If they do that they are set. Bell is probably going to want $20M/year. You see how little Pittsburgh missed him. Is he really worth that much? I think not.

  31. Bell is a fool. Not only is no team going to pay him what he wants, but if the Steelers place the transition tag on him, they can match any offer and then trade him to the team that gave him the initial offer if they wanted to. So a team would have to consider what they would have to give up on top of the salary.

  37. terripet says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:38 pm
    Don’t blame him colts are gonna dominate starting next year

    ———————
    Chiefs are going to get him and be the only AFC team the Patriots need to worry about.

  39. One thing we all know for sure is that he’s signing with whoever offers the most money. He has no desire to be a winner and a winning team will not pay him enough

  40. How does adding one pro bowl back make the Colts SB contenders versus what they have now? Pfft… They need a few more pieces to reach SB level. Specifically along the D-line.

  41. terripet says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:38 pm
    Don’t blame him colts are gonna dominate starting next year

    LOL. In your dreams, just like the Patriots dynasty is over in your dreams.

  42. The debate is old. The Stillers did not want Bell long term. They kicked him to the curb. Bell didn’t quit the team…management quit the team. Get over it Stiller Nation.

  43. Bell’s replacement made the Pro Bowl. That in itself says how “valuable” Bell is for the Steelers.
    Bell should take notice because other teams will see this and will ignore his demands.
    Bell can be replaced…easily.
    He just doesn’t know it and his agent is too scared to tell him.

  44. billymutt says:
    December 21, 2018 at 7:17 pm
    terripet says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:38 pm
    Don’t blame him colts are gonna dominate starting next year

    LOL. In your dreams, just like the Patriots dynasty is over in your dreams.

    ————————
    Actually I do think the Colts are going to be a force next year. But I say that as long as they dont sign Bell and instead use their cap to bolster the team in other areas. They are on a good path right now that would get derailed if they put too many eggs into a single badket with bell.

  45. L. Bell will be 27 when the first game kicks off in 2019. If he’s on a team, the BEST outcome would be he stays healthy (for the first time in his career) and the team wins a championship within 3-4 years. After 30 he’s going to be done.

    Of course, hope sells tickets too. However, by now Bell is more known for his contract dispute and selfish behavior than for his football skills. Skills he hasn’t been using.

    I agree with some other posters, I don’t think there will be that much demand for his services.

  46. Conner’s performance for the whole season, followed by Samuel’s last week, has proven that Bell’s numbers were more of a reflection on the offense/offensive line then they were on his abilities. Turns out skipping out on the season will cost him a whole lot more than just the salary this year.

  47. dryzzt23 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 7:20 pm
    Bell’s replacement made the Pro Bowl. That in itself says how “valuable” Bell is for the Steelers.
    Bell should take notice because other teams will see this and will ignore his demands.
    Bell can be replaced…easily.
    He just doesn’t know it and his agent is too scared to tell him.

    ——————————
    Frankly Bell’s replacement’s replacement has been doing well too. At this point I have to admit Tomlin has a good blocking scheme going on there that makes any competent RB look really good.

    I also think the current Indy RBs are better than they are being given credit for and continuing to improve the blocking will give them a running game just as strong as they could get with Bell but at a ton less cap space getting used up.

  48. I know his stats and I respect them. But he isn’t a game changer like everyone thinks. Steelers have been doing fine without him (last 3 games eh). Worth paying? Yes. Worth what he wants? No.

  49. rbzombie says:
    December 21, 2018 at 7:19 pm
    The debate is old. The Stillers did not want Bell long term. They kicked him to the curb. Bell didn’t quit the team…management quit the team. Get over it Stiller Nation.

    ———————
    Well to be fair they have been looking pretty over it.

  51. terripet says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:38 pm
    Don’t blame him colts are gonna dominate starting next year
    —————————————————————

    Rinse, lather, repeat…every year for the past 12 followed by application of Pats are done conditioner.

  52. Please please sign him Mr Irsay.

    On behalf of fans of every other team in AFC South. (as he cripples your team with cap casualty and locker room cancer)

  55. “rbzombie says:
    December 21, 2018 at 7:19 pm
    The debate is old. The Stillers did not want Bell long term. They kicked him to the curb. Bell didn’t quit the team…management quit the team. Get over it Stiller Nation.”

    They offered him 3 separate contracts over 2 offseasons that would have retained his services long term and make him the highest paid RB each time by a wide margin. Trust me, they wanted him. The Steelers operated in good faith to tag him and try to work out a long term deal. At the end of the day he decided he could get more and ultimately decided to hold out a full season to get it.
    If anything he decided he didn’t want to play for the Steelers anymore and took his ball and left.

  58. coltsreign says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Besides he is Pittsburgh’s problem

    ___________________________________

    Not anymore.

  59. He turned down 70 million over 5yrs from a team that has a pretty good track record of being competitive over the long haul. He has a history of drug abuse and is one failed test from a year long suspension. Any team that signs him is taking a big financial risk. Plus he’s a unlikable teamate. When did you ever see players raid a locker so gleefully after he was finished as a Steeler. Unprecedented.

