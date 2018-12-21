Report: Le’Veon Bell “has his eyes on” the Indianapolis Colts

Getty Images

In March, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will become available to the highest bidder. And he apparently hopes the highest bidder, or close to it, will be the Indianapolis Colts.

“He has his eyes on the Colts, no doubt about that,” an unnamed source told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “He sees [quarterback Andrew] Luck and that offense and all that cap room and they’re much closer than the Jets. He wants to go someplace he can win right away.”

Bell hasn’t ruled out signing with the Jets, a team that could be willing to pay much more than the Colts. G.M. Chris Ballard won’t be inclined to overpay in the early days of free agency, and that’s likely what it will take to get Bell.

Also, the Colts have Marlon Mack, a much cheaper option who had a career day against the Cowboys. Mack is signed through 2020, at salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the next two years.

Of course, Ballard may have only so much influence over the final decision. If owner Jim Irsay decides to make the move, Ballard may have no choice but to make it, or at least to make a competitive offer.

If the Colts do indeed make it — and if Bell takes a little less to play for a better team — the Colts will become a short-list favorite to contend for a Super Bowl berth next season.