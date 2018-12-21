Report: Raiders may play in San Francisco

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
Getty Images

The comings and goings of the Bay Area’s NFL teams could become an Abbott and Costello routine.

The San Francisco 49ers currently play not in San Francisco but in Santa Clara, and the Oakland Raiders soon will play not in Oakland but in Las Vegas, but before they move to Las Vegas they could be leaving Oakland and playing in . . . San Francisco.

Raj Mathai of NBC Bay Area reports that the Raiders are in talks with the San Francisco Giants about the possibility of playing at AT&T Park in 2019. A team source tells Mathai that it’s a “distinct possibility.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, citing unnamed sources, that the Raiders can’t unilaterally move their, because San Francisco falls within the San Francisco 49ers’ territorial market. Which means that the 49ers could try to block the move. Which means that the NFL ultimately could say to the 49ers, “The Raiders play there or at Levi’s Stadium. You choose.”

However it plays out, the Raiders need a place to play in 2019. With Oakland suing the Raiders and the league, Oakland could be off the table. And the best way to stick it to Oakland could be to play in San Francisco.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Report: Raiders may play in San Francisco

  4. The Raiders are the most beloved team of all the American sports, so it doesn’t matter where they play, they will sell out, they will win and they will dominate. Jon Gruden for life!

  6. I realize the Raiders need a play to play next year. Going across the Bay and playing in a baseball stadium, the home park of the SF Giants? If it’s so important to the Raiders to spend another year in the Bay Area, just ask the ’49ers permission to play at Levi’s Stadium. I would think it’s better to play in San Antonio, or San Diego where you are the only game in town. Of course then there is Sam Boyd Stadium in Vegas, current home of UNLV. Will the Raiders draw enough fan from Oakland to either San Francisco or Santa Clara to make it worth while?

  7. They could play at the Kezar Stadium – that’s where they moved Candlestick’s seats, and even better for Gruden they already hold the local SF high schools’ Turkey Bowl there each year!

  9. Seems like a no-brainer for them to play at Levi’s Stadium, but “no-brains” can also be used to describe those running the NFL.

  11. Well, one of the other franchises plays in a soccer stadium, right? So maybe there’s a stretch of tennis courts somewhere they can play. When you feel the NFL cant be any more embarrassing, Goodell says “hold my beer”

  12. jackedupboonie says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    Pretty funny they will be the San Francisco Raiders while the team that plays an hour away in Clara tries to call themselves SF 69ers

    How’d you like last week’s result Jacked Up? Deeelicious! lolol

  14. thefiesty1 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:26 pm
    Another baseball field? What gives? They won’t know how to act on a football field in Vegas.

    —————————————————————-
    The Raiders haven’t known how to act on a football field for quite a while

  15. Jon Gruden has a mission and that’s to build the Raiders into a contender. Once they turn into the Viva Las Vegas Raiders, no one will remember their awful days in Oakland or SF, all they’ll see is a Super Bowl caliber team.

  17. The league will mandate Levi’s Stadium. Makes so much more sense than alternatives. I understand ATT is closer to their current home, but Levi’s is configured for another NFL team.

  18. Mark Davis loves bad haircuts and dirt infields.
    Honestly I don’t know why the Giants are entertaining these clowns. Cleaning up after the “nation” is more expensive than whatever meager lease they’re going to pay. Send these fools packing to the desert.

  19. droppedinagreasefire says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:42 pm
    Whatever happeneD to Candlestick
    ——-
    smh. this is why no one will ever take Seattle fans seriously.

  21. Las Vegas Grudens says:

    The Raiders are the most beloved team of all the American sports
    ============================================

    Must be why they’re worth half of the value of thew Cowboys and bring in a fraction of the revenue.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!