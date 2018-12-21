Rob Gronkowski, Cordarrelle Patterson off Patriots injury report

Getty Images

The Patriots released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Bills and the biggest news is the players who aren’t on it.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson were both added to the injury report on Thursday. Gronkowski was limited by the ankle and back issues that caused him to miss time earlier in the season and Patterson was out of practice entirely due to an illness.

Both players were working on Friday and neither one received an injury designation for Sunday.

The only player who did get an injury designation for the Patriots is linebacker Brandon King. He’s listed as questionable with a knee injury.