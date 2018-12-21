San Francisco Giants confirm they have had discussions with Raiders

Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have confirmed that they have had discussions with the Raiders about the NFL team playing the 2019 season at AT&T Park.

“There has been initial interest expressed in exploring the opportunity of the Raiders playing at AT&T Park,” the Giants said in a statement, via Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group. “Many details would need to be figured out. The Giants want to do what’s best for Bay Area fans and would be open to the concept just as we hosted Cal Football in 2011 when Memorial Stadium in Berkeley was being renovated.”

One of the details to be worked out is whether the 49ers would allow the Raiders to play in their territorial market for a season.

The Raiders pulled their $7.5 million offer to Oakland for use of the Oakland Coliseum for next season after the city sued the NFL and all 32 franchises over the team’s announced move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Owner Mark Davis said last week that “all options are open.”

For scheduling purposes, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league needs an answer by “early January or February.”