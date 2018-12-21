San Francisco Giants confirm they have had discussions with Raiders

Posted by Charean Williams on December 21, 2018, 6:25 PM EST
Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have confirmed that they have had discussions with the Raiders about the NFL team playing the 2019 season at AT&T Park.

“There has been initial interest expressed in exploring the opportunity of the Raiders playing at AT&T Park,” the Giants said in a statement, via Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group. “Many details would need to be figured out. The Giants want to do what’s best for Bay Area fans and would be open to the concept just as we hosted Cal Football in 2011 when Memorial Stadium in Berkeley was being renovated.”

One of the details to be worked out is whether the 49ers would allow the Raiders to play in their territorial market for a season.

The Raiders pulled their $7.5 million offer to Oakland for use of the Oakland Coliseum for next season after the city sued the NFL and all 32 franchises over the team’s announced move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Owner Mark Davis said last week that “all options are open.”

For scheduling purposes, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league needs an answer by “early January or February.”

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “San Francisco Giants confirm they have had discussions with Raiders

  2. No more baseball fields,please.

    —————–

    One. More. Year. Besides the location is epic. Ever been there? I’m not fan of baseball, but that park is pretty awesome.

  4. San Diego has an opening. There is a freshly jilted fan base down there that would bond to another team quickly. And since the understanding they are on to Vegas is already set they will have less tendency to feel jilted and not stay loyal from afr when tne Raiders go to Vegas.

  6. Denny Crane says:
    December 21, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    San Diego has an opening. There is a freshly jilted fan base down there that would bond to another team quickly. And since the understanding they are on to Vegas is already set they will have less tendency to feel jilted and not stay loyal from afar when the Raiders go to Vegas.
    ======================================================================================================
    Only 5 hours from SD to LV. 1 hour by airplane.

  7. thefiesty1 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    No more baseball fields,please.

    ———————————————————————————

    Precisely why the Raiders are moving. Oakland doesn’t want to build the football only stadium that the Raiders want and deserve so they’re going to Vegas to get a new state of the art facility. Unlike the jills who’ll be playing in the same pathetic stadium forever because no other city wants them or would shell out a penny for it.

  8. I hope the Raiders stay away from San Francisco and Santa Clara. What a joke the Raiders are. Oakland kicked them out, Los Angeles kicked then out,Oakland kicked them out once again, now they’re begging their arch rivals across the bay for a place to stay. Smh. What an embarrassment. There’s hundreds of stadiums in California, pick one if you have the money to lease for a year, but stay away from the niners and sf Giants stadiums at all cists. We don’t want your team and fans anywhere near our stadiums. Stay away!! No Trespassing!! Beware of Dogs!! No Loitering!! No Camping!! Trespassers will be Prosecuted to the fullest of the law!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!