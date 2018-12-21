Shea Patterson returning to Michigan for final season

Getty Images

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson could have declared for the draft, but he announced Friday he will use his final year of eligibility.

“I think my original plan was to come here and help the team out as much as I could,” Patterson told Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News. “The thoughts were maybe come out after one year, so I think there might have been some speculation there. At this point, I feel like everybody thinks I’m coming back. Excited to get that out there so they know.”

Patterson, who transferred from Ole Miss a year ago, was named the team’s top offensive player after leading the Wolverines to a 10-2 record.

He went 188-of-289 for 2,364 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.