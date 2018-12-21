Sheldon Rankins thinks three-game road swing was good for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints will be back in the Superdome this week for the first time since beating the Falcons 31-17 in Week 12 and the three-game road swing that followed featured their shakiest stretch of the season.

They lost 13-10 to the Cowboys, trailed the Buccaneers 14-3 at halftime before rallying for a win and then came back for a 12-9 win over the Panthers last Monday night. The change from the overwhelming wins earlier in the season could be cause for concern in some corners, but defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has a more positive take.

“I think it was good for this team,” Rankins said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “To be able to go on the road and experience some trials and tribulations, to be able to have to weather the storm on the road and, for the most part, take care of business, it’s good to know. You confirmed that you go on the road and win those types of games, play those types of games and be successful.”

While the Saints may have learned that over the last three weeks, there may not be a need to put those lessons to the test for a while. They will face the Panthers at home after playing the Steelers this weekend and a win on Sunday would ensure that Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta would be the only possible road trip left on the schedule.