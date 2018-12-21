T.Y. Hilton back at practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been dealing with a variety of aches and pains over the last month and an ankle issue has been the lead one the last two weeks.

Hilton didn’t practice at all last week before playing against the Cowboys last weekend. He didn’t practice this Wednesday or Thursday either and it looks like he’ll be good to go against the Giants this Sunday.

Hilton was on the practice field Friday and that should leave him on track to play as long as he avoids any setbacks between now and kickoff.

Right guard Mike Glowinski has also returned to practice this week and it appears he’ll play this weekend after sitting out last Sunday’s win with an ankle injury.