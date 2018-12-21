Terron Armstead set to return for Saints

Getty Images

Left tackle Terron Armstead has missed the last five games with a pectoral injury, but it looks like he will be back in action for the Saints this Sunday.

Armstead, who had a knee issue added to the injury report this week, moved up from limited participation in practice to a full session on Friday. He was not given an injury designation, which sets him up to be in uniform against the Steelers.

The news was also good for left guard Andrus Peat (shoulder), center Max Unger (concussion) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder). They joined Armstead in making the move from limited practices to full participation to an exit from the injury report.

The only player who did get an injury designation is tackle Jermon Bushrod. He’s been ruled out with a hamstring injury.