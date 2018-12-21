Thomas Davis unsure of future with Panthers

Getty Images

Thomas Davis couldn’t have been sure if he was ever going to make it back from three torn ACLs, or how he was going to play in a Super Bowl with a broken arm.

Now, he doesn’t know if his next home game will be his last in Carolina.

Via Max Henson of the team’s official website, the 35-year-old linebacker said he’s at a loss about his own future heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

“If it’s up to me, it’s not,” Davis said. “It’s extremely tough having that uncertainty, not really knowing what’s going to happen in the future. But at the same time, it’s out of my control, so it’s not something I can really dwell on. It’s all about going out and playing hard and competing for my teammates.”

The 2005 first-rounder has overcome so much in his career, and you can make an argument the second half of his career was better than the first half (when he was drafted to be their answer to Atlanta’s Michael Vick). And even if he’s not as explosive as he once was, he’s still capable, and coach Ron Rivera said he thinks Davis has “high quality” play left in him.

What he doesn’t have is a contract beyond the next two games.

“Man, I only want to wear these colors. I’ve expressed that over and over,” Davis said. “But at the same time, you know I don’t want to be put into a situation where I’m forced to walk away too early. We’ll see what happens.”

Davis has mused about retirement the last several years, but this year’s four-game suspension made him want to keep going. Whether he’s able to will be decided this offseason, which figures to bring significant changes on defense with or without him.