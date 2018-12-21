Titans have had three starting LTs since 1993

Getty Images

In 26 years, the Oilers/Titans have not had to worry about their left tackle. Michael Roos followed Brad Hopkins, and Taylor Lewan now mans the position.

The three were drafted by three different General Managers. Hopkins was the 13th overall choice in 1993; Roos the 41st overall choice in 2005 and Lewan the 11th overall pick in 2014.

“I’d say they have their priorities in line,” Steve Hutchinson, a guard who finished his career in Tennessee and was a Hall of Fame finalist in January, told Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “You don’t have 30 years of top-tier talent at left tackle by accident.”

The three have combined to play 413 of the 442 games since Hopkins was drafted, making a combined six Pro Bowls.

“When I first got in and I was told we’ve had two left tackles in 20 years, I was taken aback, I can’t believe it, it’s unheard of,” Lewan said. “I can’t think of another franchise that’s really done that. When I was getting in there, that’s a lot of pressure and, to be honest, big shoes to fill.”