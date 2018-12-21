Tom Brady on losing Josh Gordon: You have to adjust quickly

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s suspension was a big topic at Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday morning and it was a big topic at quarterback Tom Brady‘s press conference in the afternoon as well.

Brady said that he appreciates “all [Gordon’s] efforts and hard work,” but otherwise “didn’t have much of a reaction” to the news that the team’s leader in receiving yards would not be with the team again this season. He had a more expansive answer to a question about the difficulty of making changes to the offense at this point of the season.

Brady’s response was that quick adjustments are just part of life in the NFL.

“The reality is, it could happen like the first play of the game too, you know? Someone might sprain an ankle and next thing you know, guys are adjusting,” Brady said. “That’s just part of the nature of playing a long time, is you realize that things happen very quickly and they change very quickly. We lost Jeremy Hill the first game of the year. You think you’ve got all this running back depth, next thing you know, guys get hurt. It’s two weeks in, you’re like, “Holy cow, what happened?” And that’s just part of playing and being mentally tough.”

Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson will be part of whatever changes the Patriots make at wide receiver in the wake of Gordon’s suspension.