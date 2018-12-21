Two Raiders players vote for Khalil Mack as the best player in the NFL

Getty Images

When the Raiders traded Khalil Mack, they sent away the best player in the NFL — according to some of his former teammates.

NFL Media is currently surveying players for its annual offseason “Top 100” list, ranking the best players in the league. Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal asked two Raiders who they voted for No. 1, and both said they voted for Mack.

‏

Mack has always done well on the Top 100 list. He’s been in the Top 20 each of the last three years, and in 2017 he reached No. 5.

There are some flaws in the way NFL Media compiles the Top 100 list, and some players have acknowledged they don’t necessarily put much stock into the voting. But the fact that two players on the Raiders think Jon Gruden sent the best player in football packing can’t be a great sign that the team is buying into what Gruden is doing.