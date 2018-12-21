Vernon Davis, Ty Nsekhe downgraded to out for Saturday

Getty Images

Washington won’t have either of their top two tight ends for Saturday’s game against Tennessee.

Jordan Reed was ruled out on Thursday due to a toe injury and Vernon Davis got downgraded from questionable to out on Friday. Davis reported concussion symptoms on Wednesday and did not take part in practice on Thursday.

Jeremy Sprinkle, who caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s win, will be the lead tight end with Reed and Davis out of the picture.

Washington also ruled out offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe, who started at left guard last weekend, and wide receiver Maurice Harris. Both of them were listed as questionable on Thursday.

In addition to those changes to the injury report, the team also announced that tackle Timon Parris has been promoted from the practice squad. Tackle Austin Howard is headed to injured reserve in a corresponding move.