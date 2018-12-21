Week 16 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 156 of the 2018 NFL season kicks off with two more games on Saturday and the four teams in those games submitted their final injury reports on Thursday. The 26 teams in Sunday’s games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Bengals at Browns

WR Tyler Boyd (knee), LB Jordan Evans (ankle) and CB Tony McRae (hamstring) are all out for the Bengals. LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) is listed as questionable after missing the last two games.

The Browns listed T Austin Corbett (foot), CB Phillip Gaines (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (biceps), S Jabrill Peppers (neck), C J.C. Tretter (ankle) and LB Tanner Vallejo (hamstring) as questionable for the AFC North matchup.

Bills at Patriots

The Bills ruled out CB Ryan Lewis (concussion) on Friday. RB Chris Ivory (shoulder) is considered questionable, but RB LeSean McCoy is set to return to the lineup.

LB Brandon King (knee) is the only Patriots player with an injury designation. He’s listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Cowboys

WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) is listed as questionable, but Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said that he expects Jackson to play on Sunday.

DE David Irving (ankle) and TE Geoff Swaim (wrist) are out for the Cowboys, but G Zack Martin (knee) could return after being listed as questionable. WR Tavon Austin (groin), CB Anthony Brown (hand, back) and LB Sean Lee (hamstring) are also in the questionable group.

Vikings at Lions

LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) is the only Vikings player on the injury report. He will not play this weekend.

The Lions will go without WR Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and S Charles Washington (hamstring) on Sunday. CB Jamal Agnew (knee), RB LeGarrette Blount (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (chest), DT Damon Harrison (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (hip) and QB Matthew Stafford (back) make up their questionable group.

Giants at Colts

Giants WR Odell Beckham (quadricep), LB Alec Ogletree (concussion), C Spencer Pulley (calf) and WR Russell Shepard (ankle) were ruled out on Friday. DE Kerry Wynn (thumb) is listed as questionable.

WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle) was back at Colts practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. S Clayton Geathers (knee) will not play while G Mark Glowinski (ankle), S Mike Mitchell (calf), S George Odum (knee) and LB Anthony Walker (shoulder) joined Hilton with questionable tags.

Jaguars at Dolphins

The Jaguars will play without WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), S Ronnie Harrison (knee), K Josh Lambo (right groin) and T Jermey Parnell (knee).

CB Xavien Howard (knee) could return for the Dolphins after being listed as questionable. LB Kiko Alonso (knee, hamstring), DE Ziggy Hood (hamstring) and DT Kendrick Norton (ankle) are in the same boat while S T.J. McDonald (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

Packers at Jets

The Packers ruled out DT Kenny Clark (elbow) and CB Will Redmond (shoulder) for this weekend. WR Randall Cobb (concussion) and T Jason Spriggs (concussion) are set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful and WR Jake Kumerow (hand) is questionable.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said earlier this week that WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle) would be out and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) got a doubtful tag that has him headed that way as well. LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle) and CB Darryl Roberts (toe) are listed as questionable.

Texans at Eagles

Texans CB Mike Tyson (concussion) has been knocked out for this week. WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), DT Brandon Dunn (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (hip, illness), G Senio Kelemete (elbow, rib, illness) and RB Lamar Miller (ankle) make up the questionable contingent for Houston.

The Eagles ruled out CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and QB Carson Wentz (back). LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring), DE Michael Bennett (foot), DT Timmy Jernigan (back) and CB Cre'von LeBlanc (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Falcons at Panthers

Falcons WR Julio Jones (hip, ribs) returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday. No other Falcons got injury designations.

The Panthers ruled QB Cam Newton (right shoulder) out earlier in the week and DT Kawann Short (not injury related, calf) is listed as questionable.

Rams at Cardinals

The Rams say that RB Todd Gurley (knee) will be a game-time call. He’s officially listed as questionable along with RB Justin Davis (shoulder).

S Rudy Ford (ribs), DE Markus Golden (ankle), DT Rodney Gunter (foot), G Will Holden (shoulder), WR J.J. Nelson (illness, not injury related), CB Patrick Peterson (illness) and TE Ricky Seals-Jones (illness) make up the Cardinals injury report. All of them are listed as questionable.

Bears at 49ers

It looks like S Eddie Jackson (ankle) and LB Aaron Lynch (elbow) will be inactive for the Bears after they drew doubtful tags on Friday. DT Bilal Nichols (knee) is listed as questionable.

The 49ers ruled S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) out on their injury report and later placed him on injured reserve.

Steelers at Saints

The Steelers only have two players on the injury report. Both are key offensive players. RB James Conner (ankle) won’t play and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) is listed as questionable.

T Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) will not play for the Saints, but everyone else on the roster is set to play.

Chiefs at Seahawks

The Chiefs will go without WR Sammy Watkins (heel) again this week. RB Spencer Ware (hamstring) is listed as doubtful and expected to miss the game while head coach Andy Reid said CB Kendall Fuller (thumb) is likely to play after being listed as questionable.

S Tedric Thompson (chest, ankle) is out for the Seahawks. G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), CB Shaquill Griffin (hip), T Germain Ifedi (groin), S Bradley McDougald (knee), LS Tyler Ott (illness), RB Rashaad Penny (knee) and DT Jarran Reed (groin, oblique) are all listed as questionable.